Cameroon: Consignment of contraband goods destroyed in West region

A consignment of contraband goods seized by customs officials in the North West region of Cameroon have been destroyed.

The goods which included seventy-seven cartons of fake drugs, ninety-nine cartons of expired milk and twenty-three bags of Indian hemp were destroyed this Friday in Bafoussam, West region of Cameroon by the regional Committee for the fight against illicit drugs.

The destruction exercise was coordinated by the Inspector General at the West Governor’s Office.

According to Commander Dieunedort Mamoudou, the goods were seized during one of their routine controls in Matazem near Santa, a locality in the North West region of Cameroon.

At a time when the country is waging war against the COVID-19 pandemic, dealers in illicit drugs and food stuffs have been urged to give up endangering the lives of other citizens.

To the citizens, administrative officials have prescribed caution as far as roadside drugs are concerned.

“These drugs could be cheaper and near to the population but they are very dangerous to their health.” The Inspector General at the West Governor’s Office said.