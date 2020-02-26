Cameroon: Constitutional Council annuls Legislative polls in parts of NW, SW

The Constitutional Council has ordered a re-run of the February 9 Legislative elections in ten Constituencies in the North West region and one in the South West region of Cameroon.

The verdict was pronounced by the President of the Constitutional Council Clement Atangana late Tuesday February 25 following a series of petitions tabled before the legal entity by the Social Democratic Front party, SDF.

The constituencies concerned are Mezam South, Centre and North, Bui Centre and West, Momo East and West, Menchum South and North in the North West region and Lebialem in the South West.

The SDF had petitioned the court requesting the cancellation of the February 9 Legislative elections in these constituencies on the grounds amongst others that ELECAM delocalised all polling stations in the said areas leaving a few polling centres without informing the electors.

After over three hours of reported heated arguments and counter arguments by the CPDM and SDF lawyers, candidates and officials, the Council ruled in favour of the SDF.

As such, referring to section 135 Paragraph 2 of the electoral code, new elections are expected within at most forty days.

Some political experts are of the opinion that this ruling gives fresh hopes to the Social Democratic Front party to remain relevant in the political landscape of the country after the party emerges biggest loser in the February 9 twin polls.