Politics › Judicial

Happening now

Cameroon: Constitutional Council maintains sit-tight GM of state corporations

Published on 08.09.2021 at 13h45 by JournalduCameroun

Members of Cameroon's Constitutional Council (c) copyright

The Counstitutional Council has thrown out a request by the Cameroon Democratic Front to declare illegal General Managers of State corporations who had gone beyond their mandate.

The petition filed by the Denis Emilien Atangana, President of the Cameroon Democratic Front, was thrown out on Tuesday, September 7 by the Constitutonal Council for lack of quality.

Explaining the decision, Professor Joseph Owona, judge at the Constitutional explained that according to the functioning of the institution, only the President of the Republic, the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the National Assembly, a third of Members of Parliament and the Senate, Presidents of the Regional executives can petition the court for such matters.

On August 25, Denis Emilien Atangana had petitioned the Constitutional Council to order the Head of State to end the mandate of GM of State corporations who had gone beyond the regular nine-year mandate provided for by law 2017/011 of 12 July, 2017.

The petition filed at the Constitutional Council targeted 18 General Managers  and assistants of State Corporations.

 

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top
Advertisement