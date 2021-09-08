The Counstitutional Council has thrown out a request by the Cameroon Democratic Front to declare illegal General Managers of State corporations who had gone beyond their mandate.

The petition filed by the Denis Emilien Atangana, President of the Cameroon Democratic Front, was thrown out on Tuesday, September 7 by the Constitutonal Council for lack of quality.

Explaining the decision, Professor Joseph Owona, judge at the Constitutional explained that according to the functioning of the institution, only the President of the Republic, the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the National Assembly, a third of Members of Parliament and the Senate, Presidents of the Regional executives can petition the court for such matters.

On August 25, Denis Emilien Atangana had petitioned the Constitutional Council to order the Head of State to end the mandate of GM of State corporations who had gone beyond the regular nine-year mandate provided for by law 2017/011 of 12 July, 2017.

The petition filed at the Constitutional Council targeted 18 General Managers and assistants of State Corporations.