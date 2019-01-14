Cameroon: Constitutional Council member passes away

A member of the Constitutional Council, Jean Foumane Akam passed away on Sunday January 13 in a hospital in Geneva, Switzerland, family sources have confirmed.

Family sources say he had spent just over an hour in the hospital after he was flown in from Yaounde through a special flight after suffereing from a heart attack.

Jean Foumane Akam was appointed member of the Constitutional Council on 7 February 2018 by the Head of State Paul Biya.

This is one of the high profile jobs the magistrate held after serving as Vice President of the Appeal Court of Dschang, President of the Appeal Court of Garoua and later Yaounde Appeal Court.

He has equally been Secretary General at thee Ministry of Justice, Chancellor of the University of Yaounde, Minister of Territorial Administration and Technical adviser at the Presidency in charge of judicial matters.