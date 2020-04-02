Cameroon: Constitutional Council proclaims results of partial Legislative election rerun Tuesday

Results of the election of the remaining thirteen members of parliament conducted last March 22 in some eleven constituencies of the North West and South West regions of Cameroon will be proclaimed Tuesday April 7 by the Constitutional Council.

The information is contained in a press release made public this Thursday evening and signed by the President of the Constitutional Council, Justice Clement Atangana.

According to the press release, the solemn session to proclaim these results will hold in the court room of the Constitutional Council at the Yaounde Conference Centre in strict compliance with Government’s COVID-19 restrictions.

The proclamation of these results follows the Council’s rejection of some twelve petitions submitted by the Social Democratic Front party, SDF this afternoon in Yaounde.

Once the results will be proclaimed, the parliamentarians who must have been elected will fill the remaining thirteen seats still unoccupied at the National Assembly to make up one hundred and eighty members of parliaments.