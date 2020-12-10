The construction of 14 automated toll gates along major highways in Cameroon is expected to kick off soon. This follows the laying of the foundation stone on Thursday, December 10 at the Mbankomo toll gate in Yaounde by the Minister of Public Works Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi.
The 14 toll gates involved are ; Nsimalen (Yaoundé-Mbalmayo); Mbankomo (Yaoundé-Mbankomo); Tiko (Douala-Mutenguene); Edea (Douala-Edea); Boumnyebel (Edea-Boumnyebel); Nkometou (Yaoundé-Obala); Bayangam (Bangangte-Bafoussam); Bafia (Obala-Bafia); Mbanga (Douala-Mbanga); Manjo (Mbanga-Manjo); Banja (Bafang-Bafoussam); Matazem (Bafoussam-Bamenda); Foumbot (Bafoussam-Foumbot) and Dschang (Dschang-Bamougoum).
The project worth FCFA 34,752 billion and was finalised on May 18, 2020 between the government of Cameroon and the contruction companies Razel BEC and Egis Project SA.