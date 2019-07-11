Cameroon: Construction of new National Assembly edifice to begin by month end

The construction of Cameroon’s new National Assembly headquarters is scheduled to begin by the end of the month of July, official reports have confirmed.

The information was disclosed by the President of the follow up committee in charge of the construction of the project, Hon. Theodore Datouo during a press conference held today in Yaounde today.

The project reportedly financed by the Chinese government at an amount of 54.5 Billion CFA frs will commence by the end of this month.

According to Hon. Theodore Datouo, the constructions will be hosted on three different sites which are Wada, Municipal Lake and at the National Gendarmerie. The later and all its occupants will relocate to Olembe.

Reports hold that the building is expected to stand on a surface area of over 90,000 square metres with facilities like a 400 sitter parliamentary chamber, several entry points as well as gardens.

Announced several months ago, the construction becomes imminent with the reported arrival to Cameroon of the Chinese enterprise selected for the job that will be delivered in 48months.