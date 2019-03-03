Cameroon: Consumers fume after increase in beer prices

fical increase in the prices of some alcoholic drinks in Cameroon by brewery companies has left many consumers fuming.

The SABC brewery said it was increasing the prices of some alcoholic drinks by 50 francs CFA starting March 1 bt said sweet drinks were not affected

The company said the 2019 fiscal burden left them with no option but to take such actions coupled with the fact that the insecurity in some parts of the country has taken a toll on them.

The decision has not gone down well with consumers who say this is an attempt to continuosly milk away their meagre resources.

The Minister of Trade is expected to meet with representatives of various consumers trade unions as well as brewery associations to discuss the matter.

A previous meeting held in January saw the various parties agree to maintain the prices of beer with the Minister coming out to dismiss any increase in beer prices.