Cameroon: Coordinator of Kamto’s COVID-19 survival fund summoned at Yaounde Judicial Police

The Coordinator of Kamto’s humanitarian programme against COVID-19, Survie-Cameroon-Survival Initiative SCSI, Christian Penda Ekoka and CRM national treasurer, Alain Fogue have been summoned to appear before the Judicial Police in Yaounde Friday May 15 and Thursday May 14 to answer questions relating to an investigation opened on the said programme.

Two summons signed by the Director of the Judicial Police in Yaounde, Dili Jacques invite Christian Penda Ekoka, Coordinator of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement party’s COVID-19 humanitarian programme, SCSI and Alain Fogue, national treasurer of the party to present themselves at the sub department of economic and financial investigations to be heard in the side line of an investigation opened on the humanitarian programme.

Christian Penda Ekoka has been summoned for Friday, May 15 and Alain Fogue Thursday May 14.

In several outings, the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji said Kamto’s SCSI is illegal because it has no authorization from his Ministry and no supervisory authority of political parties and associations.

As such, he called on the Minister of Finance to order for the closure of an account opened by Prof Maurice Kamto for the fund raising initiative at the Afriland First Bank and ordered for the funds to be freeze as well as investigations opened by the Financial Crimes Investigation Agency, ANIFF.

He equally instructed mobile telephone companies, MTN and Orange to shut down similar accounts.

At the level of the field work, many attempts by the party to distribute some of the anti-COVID-19 equipment purchased with the funds raised through the initiative turned out futile.

In a recent case, volunteers from the programme were arrested during a process to distribute COVID-19 protective gears to the population.

They are still in detention.

According to some observers, these two summons simply display the last episode of a tussle between authorities and the Cameroon Renaissance Movement party.