Cameroon: Limbe Paramount Chief Coronation Scheduled June 8-12

A press conference announcing the coronation of the Limbe Paramount Chief J.E Manga William took place in the Chief’s Mbodjo, Limbe on Wednesday 20th April. The theme of this coronation is slated “ Rekindling the flame of our cultural heritage”

The traditional Coronation shall take place on Friday, June 10 at the Jungle Village in our historic Botanic Gardens, while the administrative ceremony will be played out at another historic site, the Centenary Stadium on Saturday, June 11.

A Thanksgiving Service shall close the festivities on Sunday the 12th in yet another iconic place, the Ebenezer Baptist Church, Down Beach, Paul Luma Haddison , chairman of the organizing committe disclosed.

During this press conference Paul Luma Explains they aim at reseting cultural heritage like the celebrations marking 150 years of Limbe in 2009, Mbando and of course the now famous Limbe Festival of Arts and Culture, Limbe FESTAC.

”With our new King, Limbe is set for a profound cultural redynamisation that will recapture the splendour of its past and project it to new heights comparable to other places of its scope and age”Luma said, adding that a steering committee is in place, alongside various committees said to have already worked on action plans and budgets.

Men and women of goodwill in and out of the country, have engaged themselves in making sure this dream becomes a reality, as emphasis was laid that the event is the people’s thing, urging all to be involved materially, financially, spiritually to make it be a success.

The to be Crowned chief Manga Williams was received at The Star Building by Prime Minister, Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute.

It should be recalled, Prime Ministerial Order No. 004/PM/13 JAN 2022 confirmed the designation of Prince John Elufa Manga Williams by kingmakers of the Chiefdom to fill the vacant stool of Paramount Chief after the passing away of HRM Ferguson Manga Williams on April 9, 2005.