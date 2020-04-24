Cameroon: Coronavirus cases climb up to 1,430

Ninety-six new Coronavirus cases have been recorded in Cameroon overnight, bringing the total number of infected persons to one thousand, four hundred and thirty, the Minister of Public Health has announced.

Dr Malachie Manaouda revealed the new statistics early this Friday April 24 on his Twitter account.

According to his tweet, amongst the one thousand four hundred and thirty cases, six hundred and ninety-two are active; one hundred and twenty are hospitalized and twenty re on respiratory assistance.

No new death nor recovery case has been recorded for now as the figures remain at forty three and six hundred and sixty-eight respectively.

The health boss has ensured that though the coronavirus continue spreading geographically, the response strategy put in place ensures a progressive control of the pandemic in the country.

As at this Friday, nine out of Cameroon’s ten regions have reported COVID-19 cases, only the Far North region is free from the pandemic.