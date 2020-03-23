Cameroon: Coronavirus cases rise to 56

The number of COVID-19 cases has rise this morning to 56, the Minister of Public Health Dr Malachie Manaouda has confirmed.

The Minister revealed this morning that among the 16 cases tested positive this morning, nine were from Douala, six in Yaounde and one in Bafoussam.

He used the opportunity to call on the population to respect the basic hygiene conditions as well as respect the restriction of movements and gatherings put in place by the government.

Dr Malachie Manaouda has issued a rallying cry to all those who returned to the country recently to go close to the competent medical services for screening.