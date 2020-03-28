Cameroon: Coronavirus cases rise to 91

The total number of Coronavirus cases in Cameroon stands at 91 as at Friday, March 27, the Ministry of Public Health has revealed.

In the daily press briefing, the Ministry of Public Health revealed three new cases were detected on Fridayt add to the 88 previous cases, making a total of 91.

Among the 91 cases, 63 were detected in Yaounde, 25 in Douala and three in Bafoussam, the Ministry of Public Health said.

The Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda equally used the opportunity to announce the government will launch a manhunt on some suspected cases in Douala that have disappeared into thin air. The exercise will run from April 2-7.