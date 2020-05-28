Cameroon: Coronavirus confinement centres almost ready

The government of Cameroon is stepping up efforts to ensure, COVID-19 patients are better taken care of across the country.

In this light, the Minister of Public Health Dr Malachie Manaouda has emlbarked on another inspection tour on the specialized centres created by the Head of State to host COVID-19 patients.

The Minister made a stop at the former Orca supermarket where one of the centres is being erected as he evaluated the level of work which is almost at the completion stage.

The centre is designed to take care of at least 320 patients and the Minister of Public Health said it will strengthen the actions already undertaken by the government for optimal management of the pandemic in Cameroon.

From one hall to the other, the Minister was taken through to see all the equipment installed, notably beds, sanitary materials, and the various offices set up for the medical personnel.

The staff working on the site was reassured the Ministry of Public Health will provide ventilators in the days ahead in order to get completely set and transfer patients to the centre for an optimal care.

It is the same scenario at the Yaounde Military stadium where work is almost complete pending the arrival of a few materials before the transfer of patients to the centre.