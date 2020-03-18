Cameroon/Coronavirus: FECAFOOT suspends all competitions

The Cameroon Football Federation, FECAFOOT has announced the suspension of all its competitions following Government’s measures taken to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The information is contained in a press release signed by the President of the Federation, Seidou Mbombo Njoya Tuesday March 17.

According to this communique, all competitions, that is; friendly matches, professional League one and two championships, the amateur league, women’s championship, youth’s championships, Cameroon cup, Beach soccer and futsal organised under the auspices of the Federation are suspended throughout the national territory till further notice.

This decision goes in line with Government’s measures to limit the movement and gathering of persons all over the national territory so as to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country which has so far confirmed ten cases.