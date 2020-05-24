The calendar of activities for the recruitment of PhD holders into state universities has been modified, the Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education and Chancellor of Academic Orders, Professor Jacques Fame Ndongo has announced.

In a communiqué signed last week, Professor Jacques Fame Ndongo said the calendar of activities was modified by the Central Supervisory Commission of the special recruitment operation in line with the implementation of government’s strategy against the propagation of the COVID-19.

The first major modification on the calendar is the extension of the extension of the deadline for the deposit of applications from May 21 to July 30.

Still according to the modified calendar, the publication of the list of candidates finally retained will be done on November 13 while they are expected to take up service on January 4, 2021.

The operation is part of the exercise to recruit 2000 PhD holders into state universities launched in 2018 by the Head of State, Paul Biya.

In 2019; the first phase was launched with over 1000 PhD holders reruited and posted to the various state universities as most of them effectively started work in January.

The second phase of the exercise which will be carried out this year will see 500 PhD holders recruited into state universities while the same number will be recruited in 2021 to round off with the exercise.

According to a communiqué from Central Supervisory Commission of the special recruitment operation based at the Prime Minister’s Office, application files are received from candidates both in Cameroon and abroad, notably at consular and diplomatic services.