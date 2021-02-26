Cameroon: Coronavirus forces Paul Biya to miss EMIA gradution

The Head of State Paul Biya will be absent from this year’s graduation ceremony of the 38 Batch of the Combined Military Services Academy, EMIA, “due to constraints and restrictions to prevent the Coronavirus,” the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo has said.

Cadet Officers of the 38 batch of EMIA , christened “Peace and Unity” will receive their epaulettes on Friday, February 26 in an exceptionally reduced ceremony that will hold at the campus of the institution rather than the military headquarters where it alway takes place.

The ceremony will be presided over by the Lieutenant-General, Chief of Defence Staff in strict compliance with the anti COVID barrier measures, Jospeh Beti Assomo said in a press release.

“It is worth underscoring that the absence of the Head of State and state dignitaries at this ceremony due to the prevailing health context does not in any way undermine the usual solemnity of graduation ceremonies of cadet officers at the end of their training in EMIA. The Head of State, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces will again honour this long-standing tradition once the health conditions of the country shall permit,”the Minister of Defence said.