Cameroon/Coronavirus: Gov’t takes measures to limit crowds at mortuaries

Hospitals and other medical facilities will have to adjust to new rules guiding the removal of corpses from mortuaries, following precriptions from the Ministry of Public Health.

A release signed by Dr. Malachie Manaouda at the weekend instructs all head of medical facilities in the country to take special dispositions in the removal of corpses from mortuaries at their various health facilities.

The Minister of Public Health said this falls in line with measures taken by the government to limit gatherings and fight against the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Cameroon.

Among the new measures to be respected at the removal of corpses at mortuaries, is the limitation of the number of persons to take part in the ritual, respect of distances between persons during services at corpse removals depending on the halls as well as ensuring the immediate departures of the corpses after the rites.

To follow up with the Minister’s measures, the Director of the Laquintinie Hospital in Douala, Professor Louis Richard Njock has set the limit at ten per family for a corpse removal. He stressed that the list the said family members muct be submitted to the hospital’s authorities two days before the ritual while families will be obliged to respect certain hygienic conditions set aside by the World Health Organisation.

Other heads of medical facilities have also moved to take special measures to limit the number of persons at mortuaries.