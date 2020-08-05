› Health

Happening now

Cameroon: “Coronavirus has been conquered” -Archbishop Samuel Kleda

Published on 05.08.2020 at 15h29 by journalduCameroun

Mgr Samuel Kleda, Archbishop of Douala Metropolitan Archdiocese (c) copyright

The Archbishop of the Douala Metropolitan Archdiocese, Mgr Samuel Kleda has declared the deadly Coronavirus pandemic conquered in Cameroon thanks to his herbal treatment “Les huilles Essentielles” that is reported to have cured thousands of COVID-19 patients.

Mgr Samuel Kleda made the declaration Tuesday August 4 in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon.

Speaking to media men and women, the prelate said if we organise ourselves, no more Cameroonian will die from the pandemic thanks to his efficient herbal cure, “Les Huilles Essentielles”.

According to his statistics, close to ten thousand Coronavirus patients recovered after receiving the treatment meanwhile he adds that none have died.

Mgr Samuel Kleda advanced that cases of infections have relatively dropped owing to the fact that the usual affluence in Catholic Hospitals has reduced.

Nonetheless, he has encouraged Cameroonians not to stop respecting anti-Coronavirus measures prescribed by the Government and the World Health Organization especially with the imminent reopening of borders.

 

Tags : | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top