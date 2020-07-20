Cameroon: Coronavirus isolation centre goes operational in Ebolowa

The COVID-19 isolation unit of the Ebolowa Regional Hospital is now ready to receive patients after completion of works.

The isolation unit was inaugurated at the weekend by the Minister of Public Health Dr Malachie Manaouda during a working visit to Ebolowa to inspect some health facilities.

According to authorities of the Ebolowa Regional Hospital, the ultramodern isolation unit constructed on a surface area of the 500 square metres cost about FCFA 135 million. The facility contains 24 rooms equipped with beds and oxygen concentrators for patients with respiratory problems, toilets and offices.

Inaugurating the unit, the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda said it falls in line with government’s robust strategy to fight the pandemic by providing quality treatment to those affected. He added that the unit will in the long term serve be of additional use to the hospital when the pandemic must have been defeated.

According to figures from the Ministry of Public Health, the South Region is the sixth most affected part of the country with 543 active cases, thus the construction of the new isolation unit is a welcome boost in the response strategy, authorities of the Ebolowa Regional Hospital said.

Before the construction of the facility, those who had tested positive of the COVID-19 were taken care of at the Ngalan Low cost Housing facility in the outskirts of Ebolowa.

The Minister of Public Health’s stay in the South Region also took him to the Ebolowa Reference Hospital which is under construction. Here, the Minister was told construction works have gone past 95 percent as contractors now look to round up with finishing touches.