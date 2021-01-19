› Health

Happening now

Cameroon: Coronavirus kills close to ten in less than one month

Published on 19.01.2021 at 14h35 by journal du Cameroun

(c) copyright

Cameroon has recorded nine new Coronavirus deaths in less than a month bringing the total number of deaths to the pandemic to four hundred and fifty-five.

According to updated figures published by the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda in tweet on January 16, Cameroon now counts four hundred and fifty-five deaths.

The number has increased by nine following a tweet on December 24 indicating the death stat was at four hundred and forty-six.

This increases the rate of lethality to 1.6%, the highest after over five months.

According to the latest figures, the country counts 28,010 confirmed cases, among which 26,861 have been cured successfully and 694 are active and 455 succumbed to the pandemic.

This increase in dead rate comes a time when Cameroon is hosting the 6th edition of the African Nations Championship CHAN.

Calls have multiplied for each and every one to take his/her responsibility and prevent any unnecessary spread of the virus.

Tags : | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top