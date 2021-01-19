Cameroon: Coronavirus kills close to ten in less than one month

Cameroon has recorded nine new Coronavirus deaths in less than a month bringing the total number of deaths to the pandemic to four hundred and fifty-five.

According to updated figures published by the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda in tweet on January 16, Cameroon now counts four hundred and fifty-five deaths.

The number has increased by nine following a tweet on December 24 indicating the death stat was at four hundred and forty-six.

This increases the rate of lethality to 1.6%, the highest after over five months.

According to the latest figures, the country counts 28,010 confirmed cases, among which 26,861 have been cured successfully and 694 are active and 455 succumbed to the pandemic.

This increase in dead rate comes a time when Cameroon is hosting the 6th edition of the African Nations Championship CHAN.

Calls have multiplied for each and every one to take his/her responsibility and prevent any unnecessary spread of the virus.