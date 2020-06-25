The Cameroon Radio and Television Corporation, CRTV will reduce its budget by fifteen percent as a means to meet up with the shocks caused by the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was taken on Wednesday, June 24 during the 48 extraordinary session of the board of the corporation held by video conference and presided over by the Minister of Communication, Rene Emmanuel Sadi.

The board members equally examined te new statuts of the state broadcaster which has been operating as been operating as a public corporation with special status. The status changed on May 4 following a decision from the Minister of Finanace classifying state corporations into various categories. The CRTV was placed under “Category 3” and the board thus met to streamline the corporation’s management to the new dispositions.