Cameroon/Coronavirus: Over 3000 persons screened in Bamenda

Authorities of the North West Region at the weekend were on the streets for an effective screening campaign of the population as a measure to fight against the COVID-19.

The campaign was led by the Regional Delegate of Public Health for the North West, Dr. Kingsley Che Nsoh who who started at Matazem at the entrance to the Region.

With a team of health workers, they screened passengers entering into the Region from other parts of the country.

With the discovery of COVID-19 cases in the neighbouring West Region, Dr. Nsoh says, they have to take all precautionary measures in addition to those prescribd by government to stay safe.

Thus, over 3000 persons were screened at the weekend as their temperatures were taken with health workers also submitting them to questions and answers and educating them of hygiene and sanitation measures to respect in order to keep the virus abay.

Last weekend’s screening exercise came in the wake of reports COVID-19 cases had been discovered in the region, which the Regional Delegate immediately dismissed.

Dr Kingsley Che Nsoh called on the population of the region to remain vigilant, respect all preventive measures and avoid taking any unprescribed medication or buying hand sanitisers from unknown sources.

He added that hand sanitisers highly subsidised by the government will be made available at all health facilities in the region beginning tomorrow.