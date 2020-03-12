Cameroon: Coronavirus patients getting better- Yaounde Central Hospital Director

The health condition of the two Coronavirus infected persons in Cameroon isolated since Friday March 6 at the Yaounde Central Hospital is said to be improving, Pr Pierre Joseph Fouda, Director of the health facility said in an interview granted Cameroon tribune.

After they were tested positive with Covid-19 Friday March 6, 2020, the French citizen and the Cameroonian wife were placed in isolation rooms at the Yaounde Central Hospital earlier prepared and equipped for such cases.

In an interview published in Cameroon tribune’s Thursday March 12, 2020 edition, the Director of the Hospital, Pr Pierre Joseph Fouda said the two patients are responding positively to treatment.

“Their health condition has slightly improved, but in two weeks time, they will pass through one last screen to determine whether the virus is still in their system or not.”

“If they are tested negative, they will be discharged.” Pr Pierre Joseph Fouda said.

Right from the day they were isolated, access to their rooms has been denied for fear of virus spread, except for the hospital personnel in charge of Coronavirus patients.

Cameroon is one amongst the seven African countries that has so far reported a case of Coronavirus.

According to statistics from the World Health Organisation, there are one hundred and thirty thousand, one hundred and eity-two confirmed cases so far and four thousand, seven hundred and fifty-five persons dead in one hundred and twenty-five countries around the world.

With these “alarming” figures, the international Organisation labelled the virus a pandemic two days ago.