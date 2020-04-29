Cameroon: Coronavirus specialised care centres to go operational soon

The Specialised Care Centres for COVID-19 patients will go operational in the days ahead, the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda has announced.

The Minister gave the assurances on Tuesday, April 28 after visiting the various construction sites of the centres to assess the level of works.

His first stop was at the Yaounde Military stadium where the Minister was taken round the place to see the level of works. Here, about 150 beds out of the 194 envisaged are already available on site as works continue to ensure the site is fully operational before the start of next week.

According to experts on the site, the centre could host up to 400 beds due to its modular nature and these equipments will be installed into the site progressively.

Satisfied of the explanations and advancement of work at the site, Minister Malachie Manaouda then moved to the second centre at the Mvog Mbi neighbourhood where he carried out a similar inspection exercise.

At his centre previously occupied by a super market, technicians said works could be completed by this weekend for patients to get in. The centre is intended to care for about 320 patients but the Minister of Public Health said if the preventive measures were strictly respected, there would even be no need to use the centres.

At the end of the inspection visit, the Minister of Public Health said COVID-19 patients will be taken cares of essentially at these centres and not in hospitals and clinics as it has been the case in the past.

“We are satisfied with the works we have seen so far and we want to encourage all those involved in this fight to continue with the good job. But we continue to call on the population to be very cautious with their activities and respect the measures put in place by the government because that is the only way we can stop the spread of the virus,” Minister Malachie Manaouda said.

He added that medical resuscitation equipment, personal protective equipment and drugs included in the management protocol, have been made available and will be sent to the specialized centres as well as to those already following up patients of the pandemic.

To this effect, he has called on all public and private health facilities to systematically refer, according to the medical rules of ethics, all confirmed COVID-19 positive cases to the approved management centres. This is in a bid to limit the lethality of the pandemic, due to the insufficient specialization of some hospitals that continue to endanger the health of their staff and that of other patients.