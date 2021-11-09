Cameroon: Coronavirus vaccination campaign for civil servants underway

A nationwide campaign to vaccinate civil servants and those going on retirement will kick off soon in various administrations.

In line with the campaign, the Minister of the Public Service and Administrative Reforms and the Minister of public Health granted a joint press conference on Tuesday, November 9 in Yaounde to encourage civil servants to go for the vaccine.

From November 5 to November 15, all civil servants on the state’s payroll, and those on retirement are expected to take the vaccine.

Despite the vaccination campaign, authorities call on Cameroonians to continue respecting preventive measures in order to break the contamination chain.