Cameroon/Coronavirus:Ex prisoners urged to self-quarantine

Persons who have just benefitted from the Presidential Decree to commute and remit some prison sentences have been urged to observe a 14-day self-quarantine period before reintegrating the society completely.

The call was made by the Minister of Public Health Dr Malachie Manaouda as beneficiaries of the decree continue to leave prison.

According to Dr Malachie Manaouda, testing operations pertaining to the epidemiological and and biological surveillance have enabled to detect a high risk of the prevalence of the COVID-19 and it will be a risky venture for the ex detainees to just integrate the society directly.

“In order to enable our fellow citizens who were recently set free according to the Decree to commute some prison sentences to fully enjoy the Presidential pardon, the Minister of Public Health calls on their families to behave in a responsible manner by asking the former inmates to systematically observe a 14-day quarantine period,” Dr Malachie Manaouda said in a satatement.

He added that this approach will be beneficial to both the former detainees and their families and will go a long way to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

So far, over a 1000 persons have benefitted from the Head of State’s decision to commute and remit prison sentences but there has been no cause for alarm among the ex detainee who have been progressively returning to their families.