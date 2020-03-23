Heads of State universities and higher institutions of learning have been urged to use all the tools available to put in place a digital-learning mechanism that will enable students study.

The call was made by the Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education, Professor Jacques Fame Ndongo on Friday, March 20 while chairing a strategic meeting with head of these institutions to look at ways of effectively implementing the measures put in place by government to fight the spread of the COVID-19.

With all institutions of learning shut down for at least a fifteen-day period, the various stakeholders looked at measures to keep teaching, evaluating and carrying out research in the higher education sector.

« This is the opportunity for us to show all our potentials in terms of tele-learning and evaluation. I such initiatives have been taken at the various universities to ensure students keep learning, » Professor Jacques Fame Ndongo said.

To ensure the initiative is successful, the Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education called on all the heads of the higher institutions to double efforts and optimise their pedagogical approach to digital learning. He said this is an opportunity for universities in the country to move a step further to the third-generation university model as required by the Head of State.

Thus at the end of the meeting, i twas recommended the heads of institutions mobilise information and communication technology tools available to students, such as social media and in particular institutional digital platforms for online teaching.

As concerns university research, it was recommended the activity be limited to just essential activities, in compliance to government’s regulations regulations on the regrouping of people. Defence thesis and dissertations considered as a priority will be done by video conferencing bfore a jury regularly contituted by the head of the university institution concerned.

End of year exams have equally been affected as stakeholders all agreed the 2019/2020 calendar will be reorganised meaning examinations at the various higher institutions as well as entrance examinations into these institutions will be shifted forward.