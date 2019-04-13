Cameroon: Corpse dressed in military attire dumped in Bambui by Amazonia fighters

A corpse of an unidentified man dressed in military attire was discovered on Saturday morning in Bambui, North West region of Cameroon, sources have confirmed.

Locals say the corpsed was found around the Camion Park neighbourhood in Bambui and was reportedly dumped there by suspected separatist fighters.

Localls add that heavy gunshots were heard on Friday night as security forces clashed with suspected armed separatist fighters in the locality and the corpse could have been a casualty in the clashes But the army is yet to report or confirm losing any of its elements in the area

Saturday’s discovery has forced many locals to remain indoors as they fear a crackdown by security forces in the area.