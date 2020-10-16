Cameroon: Corpse of 57-year old retrieved from Yaounde Municipal lake

The body of a fifty-seven-year old man identified as a police officer has been retrieved from the Yaounde Municipal lake.

The man’s corpse was removed from the water early this Friday October 16 after it was seen floating on the lake by fishermen who came to retrieve their nets.

Speaking to Journal du Cameroun, one of these fishers said after retrieving his body, they discovered he had FCFA 55000 on him, plus his personal documents, one of which identified him as a police officer.

Alerted, security forces and fire fighters stormed the scene.

A medical doctor from the Yaounde Central Hospital was equally at the scene to carry out an autopsy on the man’s body after which he confirmed the victim had been brutalized.

The man’s body was later on taken to the Mortuary of the Yaounde Central Hospital by agents of the Yaounde III Council and an investigation opened.

It has become a natural phenomenon for corpses to be retrieved from the Yaounde Municipal lake.

Several projects have been announced by the Government to embellish this water reservoir located at the heart of the political capital.

While waiting for the realization of these projects, many are of the opinion that the lake remains a dangerous area where people either kill themselves or are dumped after being killed.