Cameroon: Corpse of soldier discovered in Manyu river

The corpse of a soldier has been discovered in a river in Manyu division, South West region of Cameroon, sources have said.

The soldier, Assistant Brigade Commander, Aboudou David Julien is reportedly one of at least eight soldiers who went missing last week after their boat was reportedly attacked by Ambazonia separatist fighters in a river around Agborkem German.

Security sources said last week that at least three soldiers had been rescued and a search operation had been launched to find the other missing soldiers.

It was equally revealed an operation had been launched to destroy the camp belonging to separatist fighters in the area after their hideout was discovered.