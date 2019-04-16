Cameroon: Corpses of three fishermen retrieved from Wouri river

The corpses of three fishermen were on Monday April 15 retrieved from the Wouri river at an advanced state of decomposition and immediately buried, sources have said.

The search is still on to retrieve the other three bodies in the river after a canoe carrying seven fishermen last weekend capsized with six persons drowning and only one surviving.

The seven fishermen had left the Ngwelle neighbourhood in Bonaberi to go fishing along the tributaries of the Wouri river but only one finally returned to give the news.

He recounted that he was saved by another fisherman passing by as the currents had blown away the others amongst them their leader, a certain 50-year old Sylvestre.