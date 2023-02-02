Cameroon : Coton Sport Looses Key Player 

The reigning Cameroonian champion club will at the end of the season part ways with Djawal Kaïba who got signed up by SRC Altach.

Coton sport of Garoua is on its laurels. And the most recent is the transfer scheduled for this end of the season of its midfielder Djawal Kaïba. The player will thus engage with the Austrian club dubbed SCR Altach. It is a 4-year deal that has been offered to the captain of the Cameroon U20 team.

This is Coton Sport’s third departure this season after that of Marou Souibou who joined Orlando Pirates and Félix Oukine who signed for Real la Louvière. The good news is in addition to the signing of a sponsorship contract with Unicef ​​by the club which took place at the beginning of the week.