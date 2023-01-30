Cameroon : Coton Sport Secures XXL Sponsor

The mythical northern club has reached an agreement with UNICEF ​​for a sponsorship contract lasting until 2026.

It is undoubtedly a new sell-blowing on Coton Sport de Garoua. The club which is 17 times champions of Cameroon has just signed a sponsorship deal with one of the largest international organizations. That is the UN agency dedicated to children’s education, namely UNICEF.

The two entities agreed as announced to the press on January 30 on a contract for 03 years. UNICEF ​​is thus committed to support the different teams of Coton sport as far as equipment are concerned and the execution of projects that will make Coton Sport de Garoua to grow further.

UNICEF is not at its first experience in the field of football. The international organization we remember has been since the 2000s one of the major sponsors of the Spanish club, FC Barcelona.