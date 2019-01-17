Cameroon: Cotonsport leaves for Ghana ahead of Confed Cup return

Cameroon Champions Cotonsport of Garoua have left the country for Ghana where they will play their second leg of their Caf Confederation Cup return game this weekend against Asante Kotoko.

The team have an uphill task of overturning a 2-3 first leg home defeat last Sunday and will need to go out guns blazing to grab their ticket in Ghana.

Unfortunately, they will be without star midfielder Moise Sakava who left in the course of the week to sign a deal with French Ligue 2 side Reims.

Also missing amongst the rangs of Cotonsport is defender Etta Bawak who is suspended for the game after accumulating two yellow cards. On the other hand, Serge Sego is part of the trip to Ghana aafter missing the first leg through suspension.

Before leaving the country on Thursday, Cotonsport were buoyed by a seven nil victory against local side Musango FC last Monday as they head to Ghana in high spirits.