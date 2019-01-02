Cameroon: Cotonsport to face Asante Kotoko in Caf Confederation Cup

Cotonsport of Garoua have been drawn against Ghanaian side Asante Kotoko in the next round of the Caf Confederations Cup.

The draw was conducted last Friday in Cairo with the first leg scheduled to hold on the weekend of the 11, 12 and 13 January while the return leg holds on the weeked of the 18, 19 and 20 January.

On the other hand, New stars of Douala will face Gor Mahia of Kenya as the teams battle for a place into the group stages of the competition.

Complete Fixtures

– Gor Mahia (Kenya) – New Star Douala (Cameroon)

– Ahly Benghazi (Libya) – NA Hussein Dey (Algeria)

– Al Hilal (Sudan) – Mukura (Rwanda)

– Nkana FC (Zambia) – FC San Pedro (Côte d’Ivoire)

– Coton Sport Garoua (Cameroon) – Asante Kotoko (Ghana)

– Zesco United (Zambia) – Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa)

– Stade Malien (Mali) – Petro Atletico (Angola)

– Raja Casablanca (Morocco) – African Stars (Namibia)

– RS Berkane (Morocco) – ASC Djaraaf (Senegal)

– Club Sportif Sfaxien (Tunisia) – Vipers SC (Uganda)

– Zamalek (Egypt) – Ittihad Tanger (Morocco)

– Kampala City Council (Uganda) – AS Otoho (Congo)

– Bantu FC (Lesotho) – Enugu Rangers (Nigeria)

– Al-Nasr Benghazi SC (Libya) – Salitas (Burkina Faso)

– Jimma Aba Jafar (Ethiopia) – Hassania Agadir (Morocco).