Cameroon could supply CEMAC countries with electricity

The Cameroonian authorities said on Thursday that with the setting up of the National Electricity Transmission Company (SONTREL), Cameroon was increasingly positioning itself as the potential supplier of electricity to countries of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC), as well as Nigeria.With regards to the existing infrastructure and the entry into operation of the hydroelectric dams of Memv’ele and Mekin (south), Lom Pangar (east) and Warack (Adamaoua) and the others, Cameroon which currently has an installed capacity of 1,200 megawatts could produce an additional capacity estimated at 700 megawatts by next year, a “surplus” that could supply the Central African Republic, Congo, Chad and Nigeria that need it.

SONATREL, which has a budget of 109 billion CFA francs for the current fiscal year, is tasked with this mission, which will start as early as May 2018.

Besides, the 230 workers of the Energy of Cameroon (ENEO) Company, in charge of producing electricity have been transferred to SONATREL and will also ensure the transmission of electricity.

Because of the dilapidated infrastructure and its inadequacy, some 40 percent of the electricity produced is lost in transmission, ENEO said.

These are shortcomings that SONATREL, which has an investment plan of 900 billion CFA francs, will have to address, with Cameroon planning to produce more than 3,000 megawatts by 2025.