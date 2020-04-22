Cameroon: Councils to step up fight against Coronavirus

Local councils across the country will be highly involved in the fight against the COVID-19 as Cameroon battles to kick the virus out.

This is a major agreement reached on Monday April 20 after a meeting between the Minister of Public Health Dr Malachie Manaouda and thet of Decentralisation and Local Development Georges Elanga Obam.

Meeting at the Public Emergency Operations Unit in Yaounde, both ministers agreed that councils will contribute in the prevention and effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both parties at the end of the meeting, both parties arrived at a number of measures which they expect will be implemented by the City councils and councils with a view to preventing the spread of the virus.

Among these measures are; provide Social and health management for COVID-19 positive cases and those hospitalised with food, laundry etc…

The councils are also expected to identify possible quarantine sites and evaluate them to ensure they have the necessary facilities. In addition, they will equally identify cemeteries for burial of deceased persons from the COVID-19 especially in cases of mass deaths.

They would equally be involved in the disinfection of cities on a large scale while also mobilizing community health workers to help sensitise and raise awareness among the population.

The Minister of Public Health and that of Decentralisation and Local Development equally stressed that studies are underway to mobilize and make available financial resources to councils with limited resources for the efficient and effective implementation of the measures.

They also used the opportunity to praise mayors and councils that have been actively involved in the fight against the virus.

Among some of these Mayors who have been on the front foot to combat the virus is City Mayor of Bamenda, Paul Achobong who recently launched an operation to disinfect markets, shops and the major streets of the city. A campaign has equally been going on in the past weeks in partnership with local health authorities to sensitise the population on the preventive measures to respect in order to avoid the spread of the virus.