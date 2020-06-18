Cameroon counts close to 300 confirmed Coronavirus deaths

As at this Thursday June 18, Cameroon’s Coronavirus death toll stands at two hundred and eighty-two out of ten thousand, six hundred and thirty-eight confirmed cases.

These new figures were communicated during Thursday June 18 weekly meeting of the inter-ministerial committee in charge of evaluating and monitoring the implementation of Government’s response strategy against the COVID-19 pandemic in Cameroon.

As usual, the meeting took place through video conference and was chaired by the Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute.

According to reports, discussions focused on the evolution of the killer pandemic in Cameroon and the setting up of specialized treatment centres all over the country.

Reports have it that Cameroon is currently experiencing the peak of the novel Coronavirus pandemic as cases keep surging on daily basis.

According to Public Health officials, the rapid increase in the number of confirmed cases is due to the intensification of the nationwide screening campaign on the field with testing kits distributed to one hundred and ninety health districts.

In a tweet Tuesday June 16, the Minister of Public Health indicated that as at June 15, the country had carried out over fifty-one thousand, nine hundred and ninety-six COVID-19 tests and was set to strengthen its three-T strategy, that is track, test and treat.

As far as COVID-19 recoveries are concerned, Cameroon can boast of a seven thousand, five hundred and forty-eight count, a rather positive one to many.