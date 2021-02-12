A couple suspected of dealing in the large scale production of fake wine has been arrested in Yaounde by elements of the National Gendarmerie.

The couple was arrested on Tuesday, February 9 by elements of the Nlongkak Gendarmerie Brigade after a tip off.

The gendarmerie elements were on a patrol in the early hours of Tuesday when they surprised an individual carrying two cartons of adulterated whisky around the Camp SIC Nlongkak neighbourhood.

After interrogation, the man led the gendarmes to where he had bought the liquour. The operation resulted in the arrest of a couple and identification of the factory producing these non-compliant goods. Upon the instruction of the State Counsel at the Yaounde Court of First Instance of the Yaounde, the factory was searched and the seized items consisted mainly of a drum of ethanol, a large stock of adulterated wine and champagne bottles, CEMAC labels for various brands of alcoholic beverages, corks, capsules and colouring agents, as well as cannabis.

An investigation is going on at the Nlongkak Gendarmerie Brigade in order to dismantle all those along the chain.