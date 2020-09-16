The verdict in the hearing of the case against the soldiers accused of killing women and children in the Far North region will be delivered today by the Yaounde military tribunal.

After months of hearing behind closed doors, the case is finally nearing to its conclusion as all partis expected to get justice served. During the last hearing, two soldiers were acquitted as the court did not find sufficient evidence to charge them in the killing of the women in the locality of Zelevet, Far North Region of Cameroon.

The soldiers have been on trial for the past year after they were arrested and detained following a BBC investigations that showed the killing of the women and children actually took place in the Far North. Government had previously disputed the claims but was later force to backtrack before arresting the soldiers for trial.