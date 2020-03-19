The Administrative Court in the North West Region has orderd for an election re-run in two municipalities in the Region.

This follows a ruling from the court on Thursday morning cancelling elections in the Mezam I Council and Benakuma council in the Menchum Division.

However, after over twenty hours of hearings, the court threw out over twenty petitions from the SDF party to annul the elections in the whole region a well as petitions from the CDU and UNDP.

This decision comes just days before election re-run takes place in ten contituencies in the North West Region on Sunday, March 22.