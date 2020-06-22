Cameroon: Court orders Papillon to drop Manu Dibango memorial

The Magistrate’s Court in Douala has ordered artistes Din Din Ferdinand, popularly known as Papillion to drop any commemorative activity in the name of the late Manu Dibango.

Papillon was set to organise a concert at the Salle des Fetes in Akwa-Douala, to honour the memory of the fallen artiste. But Manu Dibango’s family stepped in to distance themselves from the initiative as well as any person using the name of the artiste without permission.

Papillon had defended his actions on grounds that he wanted to honour Manu Dibango who was the honourary President of the Committee to fight against piracy but the court has now rule in favour of the family, stressing all events bearing Manu Dibango’s name must get clearance from the family.