Cameroon: Court rejects Kamto’s bail appeal

The Appeal Court of the Centre region has thrown out an appeal filed by lawyers of the Cameroon Renaissancce Movement for the immediate release of Maurice Kamto and six detained allies.

According to the spokesperson of Maurice Kamto, the court rejectted the appeal on Tuesday though Maurice Kamto and co. failed to show up.

“Our lawyers were only informed of the verdict during a private discussion with one of the registrars at the court,” Kamto’s spokesperson said.

The lawyers are yet to react or make any public statement on the verdict.

Maurice Kamto and his allies refused to show up in court on Tuesday arguing they can only appear before and open court and not before a judge in private as has been the case in previous hearings.