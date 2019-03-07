Cameroon: Court rejects Kamto’s habeas corpus

The Mfoundi High Court has rejected the habeas corpus plea filed by lawyers to free the leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Maurice Kamto.

It took less than five minutes for the judge to throw out the matter this morning after the lawyers had presented their submissions two weeks ago.

“We are disappointed (with the ruling) because the law has once again been violated because we raised the issue of the illegal arrest (of Kamto) and we think it is the right thing to release him,” Barrister Ndong Christopher said.

The court also rejectted the habeas corpus plea filed for Christian Penda Ekoka, Alain Fogue, Albert Dzongang, Paul Éric Kingue, Célestin Djamen and Gaston Serval Abe aka VALSERO.

He added that they will be appealing the decision within the next 48 hours and if unsuccessful, they will take the matter to international courts.