Cameroon: Court rejects pro-Kamto’s bail appeal

The Court of First Instance in Bagangte, Nde Division of the West region of Cameroon has rejected an appeal filed by defence lawyers of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement for the temporary release of four detained party supporters.

According to a spokesperson of the party, the appeal was rejected during a court hearing Thursday March 12, 2020 in Bagangte, West region of Cameroon and the case postponed to March 26.

Besides that, the party’s request to object to the procedural nullity as unfounded was equally dismissed by the court.

As such the four detained CRM supporters; Rosange Raïssa Jimegni, Laurent Mbieda, Jean Fonga and Jean-Marie Kamtchouang will remain in detention and be judged over charges of demonstration and rebellion and holding of unauthorized meeting.

They were arrested in January 2020, while brandishing placards on which were boldly written, “Nde says yes to elections boycott”.