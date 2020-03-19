Cameroon/COVID-19: 195 Air France passengers tracked by medical officials

The Minister of Public Health has urged passengers of the Air France Flight (AF 900) which landed at the Yaounde Nsimalen International Airport on March 17 at 8:30pm to self-quarantine and call the 1510 for evaluation.

This call comes after three persons from that flight tested positive with the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a communique made public this Thursday, Dr Malachie Manaouda indicates that the said flight had one hundred and ninety-eight passengers on board.

Taking into consideration the fact that three tested positive with COVID-19, the Cameroonian Health boss fears infected cases may be amongst the other one hundred and ninety-five passengers.

As such, he has urged them to do what is required of them in such cases.

“The Minister of Public Health invites the passengers of the said flight to kindly abide by the recommended quarantine measures, and to urgently dial 1510 to be imperatively evaluated for COVID-19 by competent services…” Dr Manaouda said in the communique.

In the communique, the health boss reassures them that a Centre will be set up at the Yaounde Multi-purpose Sports Complex for their accommodation.

He seized the opportunity to once more call on all those who arrived Cameroon from risky Countries to respect the 14-day self-quarantine measure before engaging in any other activity.