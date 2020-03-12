Cameroon/COVID-19: Bamenda arms itself to fight back possible outbreak

After the confirmation of two coronavirus cases in Cameroon’s political capital Yaounde, the Bamenda Regional Hospital in the North West region has put in place measures to adequately respond to any suspected case in that region.

A Centre called the Solidarity ward has been made available with three isolation rooms, a nursing station, plus toilets for staff and for suspected Coronavirus cases.

Besides these precautions, health officials in the region have encouraged the population to continue observing the recommended hygiene rules including the constant washing of hands with clean water and soap and the thorough cooking of meet before consumption.

Since the confirmation of two Coronavirus cases in the country, Cameroonians from the four corners of the territory have been urged to double preventive efforts so as to avoid any spread.

In the meantime, sources have confirmed that the health conditions of the two infected persons isolated at the Yaounde Central Hospital for six days now have slightly improved.

According to a report from Cameroon tribune published this Thursday March six, they could leave the isolation room in two weeks if tested negative.