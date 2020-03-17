Cameroon/Covid-19: Biya urges compatriots to observe recommended hygiene rules

Cameroon’s Head of State Paul Biya has taken to his favourite social media platform, Twitter this Tuesday afternoon to urge his compatriots to strictly observe the hygiene rules prescribed by the Government and the World Health Organisation so as limit the spread of the pandemic.

In a reaction considered by some Cameroonians as a “late” and not too persuasive one, President Paul recognises the gravity of the COVID-19 pandemic and as such calls on Cameroonians to behave responsibly and observe the recommended hygiene rules.

“Dear compatriots, the world is facing a serious and unprecedented health crisis which will affect our daily lives and economy…”

“I urge you to strictly respect the guidelines of the Government and th World Health Organisation.” President Biya said.

He then called on all Cameroonians to work in synergy with the Government to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

“Together, let’s bar the spread of the Coronavirus. I count on your citizenship and sense of responsibility…” President Biya added.

These recommendations were reechoed this Tuesday afternoon by Public Health Minister Malachie Manaouda after he took part in a crisis meeting at the Star building chaired by Prime Minister Head of Government Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute.

Ten Coronavirus cases have already been confirmed in the country most of whom came from Europe. They are reported to be receiving treatment at the Yaounde Central and Jamot hospitals.