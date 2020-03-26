Cameroon: COVID-19 cases hit 88

The Government of Cameroon has confirmed thirteen more Coronavirus cases and one new death, taking the number of infected persons to eighty-eight, with two treated and a total of two death.

These new figures were communicated this afternoon at the end of the March Cabinet meeting that was chaired by Prime Minister Head of Government Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute.

This number increases amid reported characterised indiscipline on the part of Cameroonians as some of them are still to observe Government Coronavirus response measures.

Some of these measures include the respect of social distancing and the constant washing of hands with soap and water or the use of hand sanitizers.

Cameroon has recorded eighty-eight official Coronavirus cases in less than three weeks, two of these patients died and two others, the first two recovered.

Besides that, over five hundred Cameroonians who arrived the country this month await screening in Yaounde and Douala.